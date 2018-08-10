San Francisco Giants to Retire Barry Bonds' Number Barry Bonds will have his number retired by the San Francisco Giants this Saturday. Five of the Giants' other Hall of Famers will be in attendance, along with a selection of Bonds' former teammates and managers. Bonds' number 25 will be the 11th number retired by the storied franchise. Bonds, a seven-time NL MVP and 14-time All-Star, spent 15 seasons in San Francisco. He also hit 586 of his MLB-record 762 career homers with the Giants, including his 756th to pass Hank Aaron back in 2007. Due to his controversial connection with steroids, Bonds still hasn't been admitted to the MLB Hall of Fame.