Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Face up to

Three Years in Prison Prosecutors argue that 6ix9ine should get prison time for violating his 2015 plea deal. The rapper violated the deal by joining a gang and getting arrested for allegedly choking a 16-year-old fan. He previously took the deal so he would not face jail time for posting a lewd video of an underage girl online. In the video, the girl is seen having sex with another man and in a different clip, 6ix9ine appears to be simulating sex with the teen. According to the 'NY Daily News,' Prosecutor Sara Weiss wants the rapper to spend "one to three years" in prison. Prosecutor Sara Weiss, via 'NY Daily News' Prosecutor Sara Weiss, via 'NY Daily News' 6ix9ine is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 2.