Audio Catches Devin Nunes Saying GOP Is Needed House to Protect Trump The recording is from a private fundraiser and was aired by MSNBC on 'The Rachel Maddow Show.' On it, California Republican Devin Nunes Devin Nunes, Republican Congressman, via CNN Nunes is also the House Intelligence Committee Chairman. Democrats have accused the top Trump ally of trying to help the White House navigate the probe into Russian interference of the 2016 election. A spokesman for Nunes downplayed the comments. Jack Langer, spokesman for Devin Nunes, via CNN