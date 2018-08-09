Melania Trump's Parents Are Now Naturalized U.S. Citizens On Thursday, Melania Trump's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, became naturalized U.S. citizens in a private ceremony in New York. Melania‘s parents, who are

Slovenia-born but have been

in the U.S. for over a decade, have

gained permanent legal residency. Michael Wildes, the couple‘s

immigration lawyer, said: The couple "have travailed a

wonderful journey like millions

have, in getting citizenship and

waiting the requisite period of time." Having the president of the United States

as a son-in-law made no difference

in their acquisition of citizenship,

according to Wildes. Wildes also stated that their road to citizenship "was no different than anybody else's." The White House

declined to comment. The situation is a bit controversial considering it is not apparent how the Knavs' gained their green cards amid Trump's anti-immigration stance. Trump has frequently rallied against chain migration, though exper