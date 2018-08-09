Trump Officials Want Hope

Hicks to Join 2020 Campaign Months after

White House communications director, Hope Hicks, made her departure, Trump officials are now urging her to join the president's 2020 reelection campaign. Hicks accompanied the president at a rally in Ohio

on Saturday,

which made people wonder if she was returning to Trump's inner circle. Many administration officials and Republicans told Politico that they would like to persuade Hicks to join Trump's reelection campaign. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, to Politico Hicks has not commented on the possibility of her return, but sources close to her told Politico that she's open to the idea in an informal capacity. Hicks announced her resignation from the administration in February, following criticism over

telling "white lies"

in her job. It was also reported that she was in support of former White House secretary, Rob Porter, who

was facing claims of domestic abuse.