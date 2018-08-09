Brock Turner's Sexual Assault Conviction Upheld by Appeals Court Turner was seeking a new trial, arguing that the evidence presented during his initial trial didn't support his convictions. The three-judge appeals panel unanimously disagreed, ruling there was "substantial evidence" Turner received a fair trial. The former Stanford University swimmer made headlines for weeks in 2016, Turner sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman next to a dumpster outside of an on-campus fraternity party. During Turner's trial, his victim read a powerful statement that went viral. The judge in the case, Judge Aaron Persky, rejected demand for a long prison term. Turner was sentenced to six months in jail and was released after three months. Outrage over the sentence led to Judge Persky's recall. Brock Turner is required

to register as

a sex offender for life.