Nintendo Assures Fans That Luigi Isn‘t Dead Nintendo wants to assure fans that Luigi is alive. The Super Mario Brother was featured in a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer. In the clip, Luigi is struck by the character Death‘s scythe. You can see the green bro‘s

soul leave his body from

the impact. Fans lost their cool on Twitter, thinking he was murdered. Nintendo fired out a tweet to let concerned fans know that Luigi is perfectly fine. 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' will hit the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7.