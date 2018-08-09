Aldi to Launch Curbside Grocery Pickup Service Aldi is planning to expand grocery delivery services to all stores in the U.S. Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart adds the chain will will start testing curbside pickup as well. The service allows shoppers to buy groceries online and then pick them up at stores, where employees will load the bagged items into their cars. The moves come amid stiff competition from Walmart, Kroger and Amazon in the burgeoning online grocery business. Through a partnership with Instacart, Aldi started testing online grocery delivery in select cities in 2017. The service has expanded slowly and is still only available in a few major

U.S. markets.