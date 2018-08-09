Nearly 600 Uncounted Votes Found for Close-Call Ohio Election The special election for Ohio's 12th Congressional District pit Republican Troy Balderson against Democrat Danny O‘Connor. Before the 588 votes were included in the tally, He now leads O'Conner by less than 1,600. Though President Trump called the election prematurely for Balderson on Tuesday night, His campaign is waiting for about 3,500 provisional ballots and absentee votes to be counted. The final result will be certified on August 24 by the Franklin County Board of Elections. Regardless of who wins,

the two will face off

again in November. President Trump won Ohio's 11th District in 2016 by 11 percentage points.