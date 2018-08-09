Youtube Set to Pass Facebook as 2nd Biggest US Website A new market research study from SimilarWeb predicts that Youtube will pull out ahead of Facebook as the second most visited website in the next two to three months. This is pretty big news considering Facebook has been number two â€” behind Google, of course â€” for several years. Are more people

flocking to Youtube or are less people visiting Facebook? The data shows that for that for the past two years, And Youtube, owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, has increased it's viewership. So does this spell an end for Facebook? Analysts say

not so fast. Facebook's monthly viewer drop, while severe,