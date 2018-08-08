Children Trained for School Shootings Found in New Mexico Compound The secret horrors of an isolated New Mexico compound, in which 11 emaciated children were discovered last week, continue to unfold. Court documents filed Wednesday reveal that at least one child was being trained on how to use an assault rifle in order to "commit school shootings." The children were discovered in the New Mexico compound last week after a chilling note led to a police raid of the property. Police were also searching the compound for a four-year-old boy, Abdul-Ghani, The unidentified remains

of a child have been

uncovered on the property. Five adults were arrested and are being held without bond. One of the adults is Abdul-Ghani's father, Siraj Wahhaj. Wahhaj's father, also called Siraj Wahhaj, is a controversial New York imman. The elder Wahhaj was the first Muslim to offer the opening prayer for the U.S. House of Representatives. A spokesman for the elder Wahhaj