Meteorite Discovered That Is 'Completely Different' From Any Ever Found Known as Northwest Africa 11119, Poorna Srinivasan, doctoral student, via 'Newsweek' It is the oldest igneous meteorite discovered to date. Igneous means the rock

was formed as molten rock

cooled and solidified. Researchers are hoping the baseball-sized meteorite will offer insights into how our solar system was formed. Carl Agee, University of Mexico, via 'Newsweek' Daniel Dunlap, Arizona State University, via 'Newsweek' The age and look of Northwest Africa 11119 is unique among space rocks. But scientists think NWA 11119 and two other meteorites found in Northern Africa might be from the same "parent body."