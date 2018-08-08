Bryan Cranston Coming Back to Broadway in Adaptation of ‘Network' The Breaking Bad star is set to return to Broadway in his award-winning role of Howard Beale in Network. The play is based of the 1976 film which won four Oscars, including Best Actor for Peter Finch‘s portrayal of Beale. It follows Beale, a news anchor who capitalizes on hysteria after an on-air outburst results in a spike in ratings. The play will begin performances on Nov. 10 and then officially opens on Dec. 6. The 18-week limited engagement is scheduled to run at New York City's

Cort Theatre. Cranston previously appeared in 'Network' at London‘s National Theatre in 2017.