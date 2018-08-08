Carrie Underwood Pregnant With Second Baby, Still Touring in 2019 On Wednesday, Carrie Underwood announced her 'Cry Pretty Tour 360' starting

May 2019. She then surprised fans by

revealing that she was pregnant. Carrie Underwood, via Twitter Underwood recently mentioned in an interview with Redbook that she feared she might have missed her chance for

more children due to being 35 years old. Luckily for her, that wasn't the case, but she'll undoubtedly have her hands full with the new baby and the tour. The Cry Pretty Tour 360 starts May 1, 2019

in Greensboro, N.C. and will span

55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada. Concert tickets go on sale on Aug. 17. A $1 donation from each ticket will be contributed to the organization Danita's Children, providing aid to children in Haiti. Underwood has not yet revealed how far along in her pregnancy she is, or if she knows the sex of the baby, but she was excited to share the news nonetheless. Carrie Underwood, via Twitter