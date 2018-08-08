Iggy Azalea Is Dating NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins The "Fancy" rapper has announced she's in a relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. While on Miami's Y100 radio channel, Azalea confirmed she and Hopkins are dating during a game of "True or False." The news comes after Azalea recently denied that she was dating rapper Tyga. Azalea and Hopkins were rumored to be an item thanks to some recent back-and-forth posts on Instagram. Before Hopkins, Azalea was in a long-term relationship with NBA player Nick Young. The pair even got engaged in 2015 but split up after Young was involved in an alleged cheating scandal.