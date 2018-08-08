Puerto Rico Confirms Hurricane Maria

Killed Over 1,400 People Hurricane Maria's death toll in Puerto Rico is actually 20 times higher than the original count of 64 A report by the Puerto Rico‘s government places the death toll from Maria at upwards of 1,427 people. The report also requests for $139 billion in recovery funds

from Congress. An investigation by 'The New York Times' back in December found that the death toll was likely around 1,052. Critics say accountability and transparency regarding Puerto Rico‘s devastation following the hurricane has been slow-moving. As of August 2018, much of the island is still struggling to recover.