Lindsay Lohan: Women of the #MeToo Movement 'Look Weak'

Lindsay Lohan recently did an interview

with British newspaper The Times and gave

an unexpected critique of women who've

come out against sexual misconduct. Lindsay Lohan, to 'The Times' Lohan even went as far to say that even though "everyone goes through their own experiences," she feels those who've come forward are "attention-seekers." Lindsay Lohan, to 'The Times' The 32-year-old actress doesn't

have any personal #MeToo stories,

and this is not the first time that she

has commented on the movement. Last October, Lohan defended

Harvey Weinstein after many

sexual misconduct allegations

had surfaced against him.