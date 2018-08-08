Lindsay Lohan: Women of the #MeToo Movement 'Look Weak'
Lindsay Lohan recently did an interview
with British newspaper The Times and gave
an unexpected critique of women who've
come out against sexual misconduct. Lindsay Lohan, to 'The Times' Lohan even went as far to say that even though "everyone goes through their own experiences," she feels those who've come forward are "attention-seekers." Lindsay Lohan, to 'The Times' The 32-year-old actress doesn't
have any personal #MeToo stories,
and this is not the first time that she
has commented on the movement. Last October, Lohan defended
Harvey Weinstein after many
sexual misconduct allegations
had surfaced against him.