Why Twitter Hasn't Banned Alex Jones
Why Twitter Hasn't
Banned Alex Jones Alex Jones was recently banned from
YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and Apple. Twitter won't be following suit in
banning the outspoken InfoWars host. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
elaborated via a series of tweets. Dorsey said the site will "hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account." Dorsey doesn't want the service to become "constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction." Cecilia Kang, technology
reporter for The New York Times,
responded to Dorsey on Twitter. Twitter has gotten heat lately for
seemingly blocking some users while
letting other questionable speech slide.