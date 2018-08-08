Why Twitter Hasn't

Banned Alex Jones Alex Jones was recently banned from

YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and Apple. Twitter won't be following suit in

banning the outspoken InfoWars host. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

elaborated via a series of tweets. Dorsey said the site will "hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account." Dorsey doesn't want the service to become "constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction." Cecilia Kang, technology

reporter for The New York Times,

responded to Dorsey on Twitter. Twitter has gotten heat lately for

seemingly blocking some users while

letting other questionable speech slide.