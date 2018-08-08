NCAA Makes Policy Changes for Student Athletes The NCAA has announced a series of policy changes regarding their rules for student athletes. The move comes following several ongoing FBI Investigations into prominent college basketball programs. Thanks to the new rules, players who participate in the NBA combine but are not selected in the draft can return to school. The rules also provide financial assistance to players who leave school early and wish to return later to finish their degrees. In addition, college athletes can also now be represented by an agent, who must be certified by an NCAA program. NCAA leaders, via joint statement