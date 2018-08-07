GOP Congressman Chris Collins Indicted for Insider Trading The U.S. Justice Department says the Republican has been charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and

false statements. Collins, who was the first sitting member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump's presidential bid, has already surrendered to authorities. Last October, the House Ethics Committee revealed that it was investigating the New York politician for potentially violating federal law. The Office of Congressional Ethics also began a review of Collins in March 2017 and sent its findings to the House ethics panel that July. Attorneys for Collins say they will "mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name."