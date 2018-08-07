Ford F-150 Seat Belts Under Investigation

for Starting Fires The investigation covers about two million F-150 trucks, manufactured between 2015 to 2018. Five complaints being investigated claim the seat belt pretensioners, made by ZF-TRW or Takata, caused a fire when they were activated. Seat belt pretensioners are

what allow the seat belt to

gradually restrain passengers. Of the five trucks that caught fire, three were destroyed. Luckily, no injuries were reported. One of the complaints describes a fire that started in the F-150 where the seat belts are located, about ten minutes after the owner ran into a deer. F-150 owner, via 'USA Today' The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is conducting the investigation and will determine if a recall is necessary.