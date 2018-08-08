NASA To Launch $1.5 Billion Probe at the Sun The Parker Solar Probe is set for lift off. The space agency will launch the robot closer to the sun than any other

mission in history. PSP is designed to study the sun‘s corona, along with other activity. The Parker Solar Probe will use a high-tech heat shieldÂ to avoid being destroyed. NASA hopes this will help them learn why the sun has solar winds. The mission will potentially help predict space weather that can impact the Earth.