Genetic Tests Could Prevent Some From Getting Insurance As genetic tests have become less costly, they've become more popular. Sites like 23 and Me make genetic testing simple, private and convenient. But how individual genetic information is used is causing a stir, especially when it comes to long-term insurance. By federal law, health insurance providers are prohibited from asking about genetic information. For long-term insurance,

such as life and disability,

those privacy protections

do not apply. In general, if a consumer is asked if they've performed a genetic test, the information must be disclosed to a potential insurer. Similarly to questions about health and family history, the genetic information is part of the insurers decision of whether or not to provide a policy. This information can affect whether a policy is written and, at the very least, how much the policy will cost.