'Halo' TV Series Details Revealed Master Chief will be "a lead character" in the upcoming Halo series, but not the only one. Gary Levine, Showtime‘s president of programming, says its aiming to air the series in 2020. The show will reportedly take place in "multiple locations" on "foreign planets." Showtime CEO David Nivens, Via TCA Summer tour Nevins goes on to explain that the story of the 'Halo' TV show will be new. He adds Showtime is working with Microsoft 343 to make sure the plot does not interfere with that of the video games.