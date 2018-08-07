Black Women's Equal Pay Day: What You Need To Know August 7 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day.

It's important to note that while all women typically make less on the dollar than men,

black women make even less. According to a study by the

Institute for Women's Policy Research,

black women make 38% less than white

men and 21% less than white women. It takes a black women roughly

19 months to make what a white

man would make in 12 months. According to the National Women's

Law Center, black women are

earning $850,000 less than men's median

annual earnings over a 40 year career. The widening gap means less money for the households where 80% of black mothers are the financial breadwinners, according to the National Partnership for Women & Families. Sheryl Sandberg, COO at Facebook, via 'Fortune' According to Survey Monkey, one-third

of Americans are unaware of the

pay gap between men and women, and half of Americans are unaware of the

pay gap between black and white w