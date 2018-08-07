Joe Biden Launches LGBTQ Family Acceptance Campaign Former Vice President Joe Biden's new initiative aims to highlight family and community acceptance for LGBTQ teens and young adults. The 'As You Are' campaign, launched Tuesday, boasts LGBTQ equality as one of its pillars. The campaign will gather testimonies from LGBTQ youth, relatives, teachers and allies. Joe Biden, campaign release, via 'CNN' 40% of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ, according to a 2012 study from the Williams Institute at UCLA Law. LGBTQ youth face high rates of depression and suicide, often due to community and family rejection. In 2012, Biden announced that he was 'absolutely comfortable' with same-sex marriage.