Final Season Of Netflix's 'House of Cards' Gets Premiere Date The sixth and final season of

House of Cards will

drop Friday, November 2 on Netflix. The political drama‘s last season will span eight episodes and center on Robin Wright‘s portrayal of Claire Underwood as she takes over the role of U.S. President. Kevin Spacey will not appear in Season 6, after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against

the actor. The allegations led to Spacey's firing from the show in November 2017. It‘s not yet clear how Spacey‘s Frank Underwood will be written out of the series. 'House of Cards' season 6 will also feature some new faces, including Oscar nominees

Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.