US Commerce Secretary Accused of 'Grifting' $120 Million A report from 'Forbes' details allegations by 21 individuals who claim Wilbur Ross either "wrongly siphoned or outright stole" an estimated total of $120 million. The 'Forbes' article goes on to report A commerce official has called some of the lesser allegations in the Forbes article "petty nonsense." President Trump, who personally appointed Ross as U.S. Secretary of Commerce, has called Ross a "legendary Wall Street genius." Others have described

Ross differently. Asher Edelman, New York financier, via 'Forbes' Former Ross colleague, via 'Forbes' Ross was listed as a billionaire Ross is currently estimated to be worth $700 million.