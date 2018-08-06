Analysis Says 'Medicare for All' Would Save the

U.S. Trillions Conservative think tank Mercatus Center says Medicare-for-All would save the American people

"$2 trillion over a 10-year period.” The report also highlights the possibility of a $32 trillion increase over the first ten years

of implementation. Still, defenders of the plan emphasize that the reported $32 trillion is already being spent by insurers. They go on to say the alternative simply shifts the money into the government to be utilized in a more efficient way. Under the medicare plan, 30 million more people would also be able to access healthcare they otherwise would not be able to afford.