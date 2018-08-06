Mendocino Complex Fire Largest Wildfire in

California History The wildfire tumbling through Northern California is officially the largest on record. Officials said the flames have scorched more than

290,000 acres. The fire started spreading on July 27 and has only been 30% contained. There are still more than 11,000 structures that remain at risk. Firefighters expect the fire to be fully under control by August 15. The Mendocino Complex blaze overtook last year‘s Thomas Fire. Thomas' flames took more than 1,000 buildings and killed two people in Ventura and Santa Barbara.