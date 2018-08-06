Jason Alexander Is KFC's Newest Colonel Sanders KFC has announced that the Seinfeld actor will be the latest to portray Colonel Sanders. According to the chain, Alexander will help promote its $20 Fill Ups, a bucket of chicken targeted to feed large groups. Alexander is the latest in a long line of actors and entertainers to don a white suit and promote the chain‘s latest chicken offerings. The tradition was started by KFC in 2015. Jason Alexander, via Press Release Jason Alexander, via Press Release