Plane Nosedives and Crashes in Southern California A tragedy occurred over the weekend after a plane fell head first out of the sky. Footage of the crash was captured from the parking lot of a nearby mall. One witness said to have seen the aircraft turn and come straight down. All passengers on the plane worked for a northern California real estate consulting firm. The group was on their way to a real estate conference in Orange county. None of the passengers on board survived. Federal investigators are looking into why the plane fell.