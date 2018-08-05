Trump Administration Will Restore Sanctions on Iran Included in the sanctions are dollar transactions with Iran, gold, precious metals, aluminum, steel, commercial passenger aircraft and coal. The sanctions had been lifted during the Obama-era as part of the U.S. agreement under the 2015 Iran nuclear accord. President Trump withdrew from the accord in May and has consistently referred to the agreement as a bad deal

for the U.S. According to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the purpose of the sanctions is to get Iran to "to behave like a normal country." In a recent speech, Pompeo reiterated U.S. demand The sanctions have been met with resistance from Europe, Russia and China.