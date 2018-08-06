Trump Administration Ordered to Restart DACA Federal Judge John D. Bates ruled on Friday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program must be fully restored. Bates' opinion states that the Trump Administration had failed to provide justification for ending the program. DACA had provided nearly 800,000 "Dreamers," Judge Bates called Trump's rescission of DACA "unlawful," "arbitrary and capricious." Bates' opinion also reads that the DACA rescission was “inadequately explained,” The Trump administration has 20 days "to determine whether it intends to appeal the Court‘s decision and, if so, to seek a stay pending appeal." Bates is a George W. Bush appointee and the third federal judge to reject Trump‘s explanation for ending DACA.