U.S. Economy Adds Less Jobs Than Expected for July 2018 The U.S. economy has added 157,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%. This is against an original prediction by economists of 193,000 jobs. The most notable job gains in July came from the manufacturing sector, which added 37,000. Overall, this sector has now created 192,000 new jobs

in 2018. Another highlight from the jobs report was a decline in the underemployment rate to a post-crisis low of 7.5%. This measure captures both those out of work and people who want full-time work but are working part-time.