Original 'Star Wars' Films Won't Stream From Disney Until 2024 Disney's handle on the Force

has taken a bit of a blow. Last year the company announced it's contract with Netflix would not be renewed, Disney's grip on blockbusters films extends well beyond 'Snow White' and 'Beauty and the Beast' and into the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. A standalone Disney streaming service was a no brainer. In addition to the 'Star Wars' films currently being produced, But there's a disturbance

in Disney's streaming plans. The company sold the streaming rights of the original 'Stars Wars' films to Turner Broadcasting in 2016. Turner owns the rights until 2024 Star Wars fans may have to wait until then to stream the films on the Disney platform.