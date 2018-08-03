Police Close Investigation on

Las Vegas Shooting The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has closed a 10-month investigation on the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, left 58 people dead and more than 800 others injured after opening fire on a music festival on October 1. He was eventually found dead by police in his hotel room from a self-inflicted gunshot. The department says Paddock was the only gunman and didn't leave a manifesto "or even a note" that would lead to his motive. Paddock's doctor said he was "troubled" but displayed no unusual behavior leading up to the shooting. The FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit is expected to release a psychological profile of the gunman later this year.