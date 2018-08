Almond Milk Recalled For Containing Real Milk Cartons of the nut milk are facing concerns. The FDA fears more than 145,000 half-gallons of almond breeze are at stake. The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. Those with the allergy are advised not to consume the recalled almond milk. This could cause a life-threatening allergic reaction. The recalled products were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 28 states across the country.