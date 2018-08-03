Almond Milk Recalled For Containing Real Milk Cartons of the nut milk are facing concerns. The FDA fears more than 145,000 half-gallons of almond breeze are at stake. The product is safe to consume unless you have aÂ milk allergy or sensitivity. Those with the allergy are advised not to consume the recalled almond milk. This could cause a life-threatening allergic reaction. The recalled products were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 28 states across the country.