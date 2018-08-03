NASA Announces the

9 Astronauts for SpaceX,

Boeing Missions The astronauts who will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon and Boeing Starliner, respectively, were recently announced. The crew for the Starliner test

flight will be NASA astronauts Eric

Boe, Nicole Aunapu-Mann and Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson. The crew for the Dragon test flight will be NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and

Doug Hurley. NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Suni Williams will be

on the first Boeing

mission to the ISS. NASA Astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins will be the crew aboard the SpaceX to the ISS. Mark Geyer, director of Johnson Space Center, via FOX News The Starliner is to launch atop

a United Launch Alliance Atlas V

rocket, and the Dragon will launch

from the Falcon 9 rocket. Victor Glover, NASA Astronaut, via FOX News