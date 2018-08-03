Suspect in Surgeon Murder Commits Suicide as Police Close In Joseph Pappas was suspected of gunning down Dr. Mark Hausknecht as the surgeon was on his bike ride to work. Hausknecht, who was cardiologist to former President George H.W. Bush, Pappas had been on the run since Houston Police began a manhunt for his whereabouts earlier this week. He was cornered by police at a neighborhood intersection on Friday, about three and a half miles from his home. Pappas, who police say was wearing a bulletproof vest, shot himself when a second officer arrived on the scene. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, via Click2houston.com Houston Police and the mayor of Houston say the public played a large role in both pointing towards Pappas as a suspect and tracking his whereabouts on Friday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, via Click2houston.com