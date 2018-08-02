Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million Over Car Crash A man has sued the Cowboys running back for $1 million over injuries stemming from a car crash last year. The lawsuit claims Elliott ran a red light on January 11,2017 when he struck the passenger side of Ronnie Hill's BMW. Hill's lawyer says his client is only "very reluctantly" suing the NFL star due to being a fan of Elliot and the Cowboys. However, the attorney adds Hill "suffered, and continues to suffer serious, life-altering injuries and damages." Even though the lawsuit names Elliott, the NFL star's attorney says the insurance company is on the hook for any judgment. At the time of the accident, Elliott's insurance paid out $33,000 in damages.