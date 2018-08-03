Lady Gaga Mourns Zombie Boy‘s Death Model Rick Genest, more commonly known as Zombie Boy, was found dead in his hometown, Montreal, Quebec, at the age of 32. Genest was known

for his distinctive tattoos

that broke Guinness World Records . He was also featured in Gaga‘s “Born This Way” music video. The artist described his death as “beyond devastating." Gaga paid tribute to her friend through a series

of tweets. Lady Gaga, via Twitter Genest‘s last Instagram post was of an apparent self-written poem titled “The Well.” No official cause of death has

been released.