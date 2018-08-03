Juul to Use Bluetooth to

Prevent Teen Smokers New tech would help users track their nicotine intake. Bluetooth could be used The e-cig company is even considering using bluetooth to form geofences around schools. Geofence tech would shutdown the devices on school property. Bluetooth-connected versions will hit Israel and Western Europe in October. Juul claims over 70% of the U.S. e-cig market. The vape brand has committed $30 million to prevent underaged teens from using their products.