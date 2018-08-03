3 Money Tricks Billionaires Use These investment techniques

are used by billionaires, and you

can make them work for you too. 1. Use tax-advantaged

investment accounts when you can.

These include traditional and Roth IRAs,

401(k)s, SEP-IRA's, SIMPLE IRAs and solo 401(k)s. If you invest in a taxable brokerage account, you should know that short-term gains are taxed as regular income. A long-term gain is an investment that you've had for over a year. 2. Over-trading is one of the main reasons why it's very easy to time the market incorrectly. You could end up achieving the opposite results that you're after. Many billionaires tend

to buy and hold their investments.

Doing so ensures that the market's

natural upward bias will swing back around. 3. Don't panic when you're stocks fall.

Instead, look at it as an opportunity

to buy and hold some of your favorite

stocks at a discounted price. Warren Buffett, via CNN