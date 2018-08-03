Bacteria Found in Hospitals Has Developed Resistance to Hand Sanitizers A study published in 'Science Translational Medicine' found that over the course of 19 years, Dalla Lana School, University of Toronto, via CNN Dalla Lana School, University of Toronto, via CNN The alcohols used in hospital

hand sanitizers are also used

in products available

to the general public. The bacterium in question, Enterococcus faecium, Dalla Lana School, University of Toronto, via CNN While the study points to the adaptability of microbes, the authors are quick to warn that more research is needed. Dalla Lana School, University of Toronto, via CNN