Hemingway Short Story From 1956 to Be Published for First Time Set in Paris just after the end of World War II, A Room on the Garden Side will be published in the literary quarterly The Strand. Hemingway wrote the story in the final decade of his life, which ended by suicide in Ketchum, Idaho in 1961. Andrew F. Gulli, managing editor 'The Strand,' via The Huffington Post Kirk Curnutt, The Hemingway Society, via The Huffington Post 'A Room on the Garden Side,' Ernest Hemingway, via The Huffington Post In 1956, Hemingway told his publisher Ernest Hemingway, to his publisher, via The Huffington Post