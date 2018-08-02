Woman Sues Canada Dry Because It Doesn't Have Any Ginger Julie Fletcher has filed a suit against Canada Dry and its parent company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. The charge? That Canada Dry 'lies' to its customers. Fletcher claims that by using false advertising, Canada Dry misleads its customers into thinking it promotes the health benefits of ginger. Ginger has been shown to treat nausea, digestive issues and reduce inflammation. But Canada Dry doesn't actually contain the medicinal root. Its listed ingredients are carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, sodium benzoate, natural flavors and caramel color. Fletcher has requested a jury trial and the class action lawsuit seeks anyone who purchased the ginger ale after June 29, 2014.