Travis Scott Criticized for Removing Transgender Model From Album Art Scott‘s latest album Astroworld is under fire. Earlier this week, both Scott and transgender model, Amanda Lepore, posted photos of the album cover. However, unlike in her own post, Lepore wasn‘t featured in the version that Scott posted. Lepore doesn‘t appear to have any

hard feelings. Amanda Lepore, via Instagram Cover photographer David LaChapelle responded to transphobia claims. David LaChapelle, via Instagram Scott has not commented.