Musical.ly Shutting

Down For Good The lip-sync app is officially being taken off the mobile market. The service will push users to a vine-like app known as TikTok. ?All content will automatically transfer to the new platform, according to 'Variety.' Those who still have Musical.ly The update will upgrade users to the new TikTok app. Chinese internet firm, Bytedance acquired Musical.ly for $1 billion last November. Its plan was always to fuse Musical.ly with TikTok.