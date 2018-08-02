Trump Administration to Roll Back Car Emissions Standards The Obama-era standards set a target for fuel efficiency for automakers at nearly 50 mpg by 2025. The rollback means that

emissions levels will be

frozen after 2020. The new standards would fall short of the ambitious Obama-era standards by nearly 13 mpg, capping off at 37 mpg. The Trump plan also allows the fleet of cars and light-duty trucks released by automakers to emit more greenhouse gases for each mile driven. The Trump revision also seeks to Federal law currently requires the Environmental Protection Agency to grant California special authority due to the state's higher

air pollution levels. In response to the revision, 19 states and the District of Columbia announced their intention to sue the Trump administration. Attorneys General from 20 U.S. states, via CNBC The Trump administration argues the higher standards are a "strain" for automakers and will raise prices for consumers. Attorneys General from 20 U.S. stat